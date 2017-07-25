Indian police arrest Er Rasheed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed after he led a protest in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, today, against the thrashing of Kashmiri policemen by Indian Army personnel.

Eight policemen were injured after army soldiers thrashed them after barging into Gund police station in Ganderbal district on Friday night. After Rasheed’s detention, traffic came to a standstill in Lal Chowk area with his workers surrounding the police van for over half an hour.

“Whole world should know what happened with policemen,” said Rasheed while talking to reporters when he was being arrested.

Kashmiri policemen should take an oath today that they won’t inflict brutalities on their own people, he said.—KMS