Indian police arrest 15 Baramulla youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have illegally detained at least 15 youth from Khanpora area of Baramulla.

Locals said that the police arrested these youth following an attack on a worker of pro-India Peoples Democratic Party.

The PDP worker, Abdur Rashid Lone, a resident of Khanpora, was fired at by some unknown gunmen on Wednesday night when he was returning from a local Masjid after offering night prayers. Lone and his cousin were injured in the attack.

Locals said that the families of those detained are in distress. They demanded immediate release of the detained youth.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested a civilian, Fayaz Ahmad Malik, in Singhpora Pattan area of Baramulla to make his son, Aaqib Ahmad Malik, surrender before the police. Aaqib, a student of class 10, is accused of stone-pelting on Indian forces during anti-India demonstrations.

The boy’s grandfather, Ghulam Ahmad Malik, told media that Aaqib had to abandon his home a week ago due to continued police raids to arrest him and the family has no information of his whereabouts since then. Last week, Ghulam Ahmad said, police arrested Aaqib’s father.

Aaqib’s mother Shafiqa Begam said, “The police say they will not release Fayaz till Aaqib surrenders. We are worried about both Aaqib and his father.”—KMS