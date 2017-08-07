Indian police allege Laskhar-i-Taiba behind Hindu pilgrim murders in IHK

Srinagar

An investigation into the killing of eight Hindu pilgrims in India-held Kashmir last month has revealed the alleged involvement of terrorists belonging to the banned Lashkar-i-Taiba (LT), Indian police claimed on Sunday.

Police said that the investigation had concluded that LT and Kashmiri accomplices were behind the July 10 attack in which terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying Hindus on the annual Amarnath pilgrimage.

Inspector General of Police Muneer Ahmed Khan told reporters in IHK’s Anantnag district that LT “was involved and the accused have been identified”.

He alleged that two LT terrorists of Pakistani and Kashmiri origin, along with two others, “carried out the attack”. Three others who allegedly provided logistical support to the terrorists, including hiding places and vehicles, had been arrested.

The July shooting was the worst such attack in the divided Himalayan region since 2000, when terrorists fired at a group of Hindu pilgrims and killed 32 people including two police officers.

IGP Khan said that the terrorists had carefully plotted to attack any police or tourist vehicle that crossed their path on the evening of the assault.—AFP