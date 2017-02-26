Indian plot to usurp religious freedom condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders and organizations have said that the proposal of Indian government to control mosques, madaris and media is a conspiracy to usurp religious freedom and will prove the last nail in the coffin of so-called Indian democracy.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had already unleashed a reign of terror in every part of Kashmir, it might be intensified but it could never produce the desired result. He said the resistance movement will continue its march for complete freedom from India.

Bilal Sidiqee, reacting to the reports and proposed plans of the Home Ministry of India in his statement said that instead of reading writing on the wall and deliberating over the resolution of Kashmir dispute, Indian authorities are planning to control mosques, madaris and media, and this was deplorable.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Front Chairman, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil addressing a meeting of his party in Srinagar and the Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Zamruda Habib in her statement in Srinagar criticized India for its new proposals. They said that such cheap tactics would neither suppress the ongoing liberation movement nor weaken the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir. They said that the struggle for liberation would be taken to its logical conclusion.—KMS