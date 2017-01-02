Indian NSG site hacked

New Delhi

Hackers suspected to be affiliated with Pakistan attacked the official website of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) on Sunday, defacing the home page with a profanity laden message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as anti-India content. The hackers identified themselves as ‘Alone Injector’. They also left the message “Pakistan Zindabad” on the home page. Officials said the hack was noticed on Sunday morning, and the URL, www.nsg.gov.in, blocked soon after by the counter-terrorism force.

The hack, official sources said, could have been carried out by Pakistan-affiliated hackers, though they were still trying to ascertain the details. Investigators said they believed that the hackers were based in a third country and working for Pakistan.—INP