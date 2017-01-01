Indian National Security Guard website hacked

New Delhi

The operatives on Sunday hacked the official website of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with a profanity-laden message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The hacking attempt was noticed early Sunday and the URL -www.nsg.gov.in – was blocked soon after by the counter-terror force from its headquarters here, officials said.

“Indian NSG Commandos hacked Pakistan Zindabad,” the group, which calls itself ‘Alone Injector,’ wrote.

Official sources said the hacking attempt could have been carried out by Pakistan-affiliated hackers, though they were still trying to ascertain exact details in this regard. The matter has been brought to the notice of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and “remedial action” is being taken.

The NSG was raised in 1984 as the federal contingency unit to undertake counter-terror and counter-piracy operations. Its website gives out basic information about the force, its origin and operations.—ToI

