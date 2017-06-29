Indian Muslim beaten up, his house set on fire

Jharkhand

In India, a Muslim man was beaten up and part of his house set on fire by a mob after a dead cow was reportedly found outside his house in a village under Deori police station area of Giridih district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, a mob attacked the house of Usman Ansari at Beria Hatiatand village in Deori area, on Tuesday after some people spotted the carcass of a cow.

By the time the police reached the spot, the mob had beaten up Ansari and set fire to a part of his house.

“Our men and officials braved the crowd and immediately rescued Ansari and his family members. When the police tried to take him to hospital, there was resistance from the crowd. There was heavy stone-pelting. We had to open fire in the air,” said Jharkhand police spokesperson and ADG (Operations) R K Mullik.

About 50 policemen were reportedly injured in the stone-pelting.

“The mob was highly charged and nearly 50 of our men sustained injuries in the stone-pelting. The situation has been brought under control,” said Mullik.

Over 200 security personnel, including senior officers, have been deployed at the spot.—INP