Indian movies & Pakistan Cinema

Maemuna Sadaf

Pakistan film industry started its working in 1948. Over 10,000 Urdu feature films have been produced in Pakistan since 1948 apart from more than 8,000 Punjabi, 6000 Pashto and 2000 Sindhi feature. First film was released on 7th August 1948 at the Parbhat Theatre in Lahore. Since Pakistan gained independence, Lahore became the hub of cinema in Pakistan but later film industry was shifted to Karachi.

The 60s is often cited as being the golden age of cinema in Pakistan. With the passage of time Pakistani movies lost their quality, especially after the war of 1971 Pakistan film industry lost sheen and gleam for the viewers. The story of our films turned to filth and gun culture. Lack of good story let many films to flop and cinema to incur huge loses which led to closure of many cinemas. The cinemas which remained working started releasing Indian films to gain the viewership back. The fall of Pakistan film industry gave a boost to Indian films in Pakistani cinema.

Release of Indian films has a dual impact. One is, we are paying them to buy bullets and ammunition to be used against us (in Kashmir & on LoC). India started using pellet guns on unarmed Kashmiris. India is spending huge budget on its army. Releasing Indian movies is supporting Indian Army. Providing them foreign exchange to destroy us and continue atrocities in Kashmir. After Uri attack, India has banned Pakistani films and dramas. In response to India’s ban on Pakistani dramas and films, Pakistan cinema association banned the released of Indian movies. This self-imposed ban was removed in December 2016. There was no intervention of government in either ban or removal of ban on Indian Movies.

On the other hand, Indian films have a strong impact on brains of our youth because they show their culture in these films. Watching Indian movies cannot turn a Muslim into a Non-Muslim. But these films are a strong medium of transmission of Indian culture which is detrimental to our religious values. Dramas and movies are a medium to inspire human brain. The two-nation theory is also blurred in brains of new generation. These films are a slow poison for Islamic culture. In present time, war is not only fought on boarders.

Concluding, imposing a ban or releasing foreign films or dramas should be policy matter on national level. Ministry of Information is responsible for these decisions. To let Pakistan film industry flourish, some positive steps are required. Pakistani films should get tax rebate whereas huge taxes should be imposed on foreign films. To protect our future generations from cultural invasion, a strong policy regarding foreign dramas and films is required.