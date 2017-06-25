Indian mob slays Muslim teen for ‘carrying beef’

New Delhi

Indian police Saturday said one person was arrested after a mob stabbed a Muslim teenager to death on suspicion of carrying beef, an offence in many parts of the Hindu-majority country.

Cows are revered by Hindus, and slaughtering them as well as the possession or consumption of beef is banned in most Indian states, with some imposing life sentences for breaking the law.

Junaid Khan, 15, was travelling from New Delhi on Friday with three of his brothers when a fight erupted over seats.

Between 15 and 20 men pulled out knives and set upon the brothers while making anti-Muslim comments and insisting one of the packets they were carrying contained beef.

While Khan was stabbed to death, his brother Shakir sustained injuries on the throat, chest, and hands, police said.

Another brother, Hassem, told reporters the mob ignored their repeated pleas that they were not carrying any beef.

The incident is the latest such attack by Hindu vigilantes in India, where there have been a spate of assaults against Muslims and low-caste Dalits.

In the last two years, nearly a dozen Muslim men have been killed across the country on suspicion of eating beef or smuggling cows.—Agencies