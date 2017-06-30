Indian mob kills Muslim accused of carrying beef

Ramgarh, India

A mob of more than 100 people in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district lynched a 45-year-old Muslim trader on the suspicion of carrying beef in his car on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against mob attacks on cattle traders, beef-eaters and dairy farmers, saying killing people in the name of protecting cows is unacceptable.

Police said they “rescued” trader Alimuddin aka Asgar Ali from the attackers and he died in hospital.

“Though injured, he was walking then. I think he died of shock,” Ramgarh sub-divisional police officer Shashi Prakash said.

Pictures circulating on social media showed people hitting the man, meat pieces strewn on the road, and his car in flames. In one photo, a bloodied and dazed Alimuddin was caught minutes before his death, reports Hindustan times.

This is the second attack this June by cow vigilantes in Jharkhand as a 200-strong mob thrashed a 55-year-old Muslim dairy owner and set his house ablaze after a cow carcass was found near his home in Giridih district on Tuesday.

Security was beefed up in Ramgarh to check any flare-up as the district is communally sensitive.

The chief minister’s office refused comments. But opposition parties criticised the BJP government for rise in mob attacks by self-styled cow protectors.

State Congress chief Sukhdeo Bhagat alleged the mobs have the government’s clandestine support.

“This can be judged by the uncaring approach of the chief minister, who neither visited nor met any family of the victims in the state till date,” he said.