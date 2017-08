Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that Indian media is carrying out a trial against the resistance leadership through falsehood and distortion of facts.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “One cannot argue or engage with lies especially when propaganda is used as a war weapon by a mighty adversary who controls all the resources to do so.—KMS