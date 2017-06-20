Indian LOC violations take 832 lives

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

While 425,000 civilians residing in areas near the LOC face constant life threat because of Indian firing, 832 have already lost their lives. 3000 got injured as a result of unprovoked firing by Indian forces from across the Line of Control (LoC). 3,300 houses have been damaged in the ceasefire violations. Director General Disaster Management Authority (DMA) Zaheeruddin Qureshi said this at the meeting of National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs Monday.

The spokesperson for the AJK government also appeared before the committee. He urged the Pakistan government to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured. Rs300,000 are given to families of the deceased while Rs100,000 go to the injured, Qureshi said. Members of the committee insisted on visiting the LoC to determine the accurate situation on the border, but were discouraged Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Azad Jammu Kashmir’s (AJK) additional Chief Secretary saying “Indian behaviour has been inappropriate of late, which is why security agencies are recommending that the members of the committee postpone their visit to the LoC.