‘Indian judiciary biased against Muslims, Kashmiris’

Srinagar

Reacting over the acquittal of three Kashmiri youth who were “falsely implicated” in 2005 in Delhi serial blasts, the Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chairperson Syeda Aasiya Andrabi on Friday said the decision gives us “an idea about the working of Indian judiciary and how much bias it harbours against the Muslims and Kashmiris in particular”.

In a statement issued here, Aasiya said, “Justice is a mockery in India. After incriminating the trio in false and concocted cases, the Indian judicial system made them spend twelve valuable years of their lives in jails.

It took them 12 years to come to a conclusion that Rafiq Shah and Hussian Fazili were innocent and that Tariq Dar was involved in some unlawful activity. This is a mockery of justice and human rights. This is their judicial system.”

Quoting one of the acquitted youth, Andrabi said the interrogation they were subjected to was “worse than that in Abu Gharib”.—KR