Indian hostility towards neighbours carry serious results: FO

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

In its first official response on recent Sino-India border standoff, Pakistan has stated that that Indian belligerance towards its neighbours threatens not just regional but international peace and security. Responding to queries of media persons at his weekly news briefing here on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria pointed out Indian belligerance towards its neighbours has been increasing during the last six months. India is creating hurdles in the way of its neighbours and this has direct bearing on regional and global peace and security.The spokesman also drew attention towards India’s grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, unprovoked firing on this side of the Line of Control and attempts aimed at changing demography of Occupied Kashmir saying these also threaten regional peace with consequences for global peace and security. He referred to different statistics of Kashmiris’ sufferings and said Indian forces are committing the crimes against humanity, challenging the credibility of international community’s commitment to human rights, particularly the so-called protectors and defenders of human rights. He said these killings of defenseless Kashmiri youth, women, children and old age, by Indian forces is ‘genocide.’ Indian policy of killing innocent Kashmiris is part of a strategy, to break the spirit of Kashmiris, alter the demography in Jammu and Kashmir and to convert it into a Muslim minority from an overwhelming Muslim majority state. He said to that end, besides killing Kashmiris in scores, the other measures that India has taken are settling non-Kashmiris, accommodating Indian forces personnel, who have been committing crimes against humanity and exclusive colonies for political manipulation. About media reports suggesting America’s possible tougher policy towards Pakistan on the pretext of supporting some militant groups, the spokesman said this misperception has been created through media propaganda.

