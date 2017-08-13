Indian group wins hearts of Pakistanis

New Delhi

On eve of Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day, a group of young Indians gave a gift to Pakistanis to celebrate the occasion with more zeal and fervour.

To show their respect and love for their neighbours, Indian Acapella Band Voxchord has beautifully sung Pakistan’s national anthem as a gift for all Pakistanis.

The beginning of the video is as beautiful as it started with a message which reads, “This is our way of wishing you, Happy Birthday Pakistan.” The message is followed by members of the band holding placards stating, “This Independence Day, we’d like to dedicate a song to our neighbours a song about faith, pride and grandeur, of power, progress and perfection.”

The best gift is the one which you least expect, and people from across the world loving the gesture.

The video take internet by storm and breaking the social media where folks appreciating the goodwill gesture by the rival country amid strained ties between two nuclear armed states.

Pakistan-India relations have always been complex and unfriendly due to number of political and historical events. But beyond politics there are hearts which are still full of love and hope on both sides of the border who are willing to remove the hatred. The song gifted by Indians on Independence Day is a great initiative for bringing out the peace and prosperity in the region.