Indian govt zeroed Kashmiris civil liberties: Member parliament

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, an Indian civil society activist, intellectual and former member of Rajya Sabha, Kamal Morarka has said that Indian government has completely curtailed the liberties of people in the Kashmir Valley.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Kamal Morarka said, it is shameful on part of India that they are not even allowing octogenarian leader Syed Ali Gilani to hold a religious congregation inside his house. He said, the situation in occupied Kashmir is scary. “I was shocked during my stay in Kashmir. There is no democracy, no civil rights and liberties for common people. You can’t hold a peaceful demonstration while disproportionate force is used by the government to muzzle the voice of the people. Despite enjoying special status, Kashmir has become a hell due to wrong approach of the local and Indian government.”

Kamal Morarka said that the people in Kashmir laughed at him when he talked about Indian democracy. “People from Gujarat and Maharashtra enjoy more rights than people of Kashmir despite the fact Jammu and Kashmir enjoys a special status. Anger in Kashmir is everywhere. India knows the reality and still acting as an ostrich. New Delhi is trying to tire out people of Kashmir; little did it know that new generation of Kashmir is up in the arms against it,” he added.

He pointed out that the current uprising in Kashmir showed that people of the territory were united and ready to suffer losses. “It is stupidity on part of Indian media when they claim that stone-pelters are paid. This is the worst journalism on part of Indian media houses. These media house twist facts and mislead the people of India about Kashmir,” he said.

The former member of Rajya Sabha (upper house of Indian Parliament) said that Kashmir needed a solution and this time “if India fails to deliver, then the situation will go out of control”. He said that government of India had miserably failed to win the hearts and minds of Kashmiri people. He maintained that the repressive policies must come to an end and space should be given to the political leaders while maiming, killing and blinding people should immediately stop.—KMS