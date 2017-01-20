Indian forces violate ceasefire along LoC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Army on Thursday “effectively responded” ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in a statement released here.

The ISPR director said” There have been five ceasefire violations during the last 24 hours in Jandrot, Nikyal, Barohm and Khanjar area, which have been effectively responded to by Pakistan Army troops”.

“Indian ceasefire violations along LoC continue,” said the ISPR statement.

Indian forces have killed many Pakistani civilians by resorting to unprovoked shelling along the LoC last year.