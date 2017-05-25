Indian forces target UNMOGIP vehicle

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Two officials of the United Nations Military Observers group in India and Pakistan narrowly escaped a firing incident as Indian troops reportedly targeted their vehicle while they were visiting the areas along the Line of Control on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations claimed that “Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation.” The Indian troops deployed on LoC, “targeted UNMOGIP vehicle along LOC in Khanjar sector,” it added.

The vehicle was carrying UNMOGIP officers Major Emmanual of Philippines and Major Mirko of Croatia when it came under fire.

The ISPR further said that the officials, who were on a visit to LOC, were targeted despite UNMOGIP blue flag was hoisted on the vehicle as per procedure. Both officers remained safe and were rushed back to a safe location.

Last week, Pakistan Army had lodged a protest to military observers from United Nations against ‘unprovoked’ Indian aggression and firing on civilians from across the LoC.

United Nations Military Observers at UNMOGIP were invited to GHQ to register a protest over “unprovoked ceasefire violations and targeting of civilian population by Indian Army”.

The observers were informed that the Indian army violated ceasefire agreement on May 10, 13 and 16, said an earlier statement issued by ISPR. “Indian Army used small arms, automatic and heavy calibre weapons, heavy mortars (122 mm) and field artillery in Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar, Khuiratta, Kot Koterra and Karela Sectors to target Pakistani villages.”

The observers were also told that a civilian was killed and 15 others, including women and children, injured when Indian troops resorted to firing.

Incidents of cross-border firing have become a norm since the last months of 2016 as tensions simmer between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue. Exchanges of fire have been reported sporadically since the new year began.