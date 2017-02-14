Indian forces doing serious war crimes in IOK: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while lashing out at India for civilian killings has said that Indian forces are involved in serious war crimes in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly criticized the forces for killing civilians including Ashiq Reshi and Mushtaq Ahmed Itoo and injuring scores of people in indiscriminate firing at Frisal in Kulgam district. He said that opening fire on unarmed people and making civilians as shield shows the height of state terrorism.

“Nobody asks them, nor they feel accountable for their crimes,” said Gilani. He rejected the Indian propaganda that people’s uprising in the Valley is foreign- sponsored, and said that the charge was unfounded.

Blaming Indian forces for increasing deteriorating situation in the territory, Gilani said “Forces are using brute and un-proportionate forces against unarmed civilians and taking revenge from innocent citizens.” Killing Ashiq Rishi, Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo and injuring scores of unarmed civilians are clear instances that Indian forces have declared a war against innocent citizens, he added.

Reacting to the statement of a puppet minister wherein he has called for an enquiry into the Kulgam episode, Syed Ali Gilani said, “It is just mockery and simply eyewash. They are not sincere and it is their ploy to cool down the public resentment.”

“They are enjoying the impunity under draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and it provides them a license to kill anybody their free will,” he said, and asked for investigation of such events by some international agencies. “Arrogance of power, stubborn and inflexible approach of India is the basic cause that our youth are joining armed struggle,” he added. “They are local youth and are exhibiting their valor against the brutalities of India,” he said.

Suggesting the Indian rulers to read writing on the wall, the octogenarian leader said Kashmiri people are striving for right to self -determination for the past seven decades and it is ridiculous to blame Pakistan for so-called inter border insurgency.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Syed Ali Gilani, APHC leaders Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Tariq Ahmad Shah and Jahangir Ahmad visited Hatee Wara and Hadigam in Kulgam to pay tributes to the martyred youth of Frisal.—KMS