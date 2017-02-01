Indian forces crackdown on Baramulla continues, many held

Fatehgarh

In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces launched a massive search operation in Fatehgarh area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district against the youth, who participated in protests during the 2016 uprising. Police and army launched the crackdown at around midnight in Fatehgarh and began house-to-house searches.

Many youth were arrested during the operation. A similar crackdown, launched in the area couple of days ago, had triggered clashes.

Meanwhile, a cleric was hospitalized after masked men thrashed him in Nadihal village of Rafiabad in Baramulla district this morning. The 26-year-old cleric, Muhammad Ashraf Sheikh, who leads prayers at Jamia Masjid Jadeed Nadihal, was found in a pool of blood in a nallah after he left for early morning prayers.

He was shifted to District hospital Baramulla where from he was shifted to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.—KMS