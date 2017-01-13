Indian elite security unit soldier kills 4 senior officers

New Delhi

A paramilitary soldier from one of India’s elite security units shot dead four colleagues and injured another on Thursday in an apparent quarrel over leave, police said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) soldier opened indiscriminate fire at four senior officers at the barracks in Aurangabad district in eastern India’s Bihar state before attempting to flee.

“There was some argument between the victims and the accused before he opened indiscriminate fire. He attempted to flee but was nabbed by his colleagues,” Satya Prakash, Aurangabad police chief, told AFP. “We don’t know what exactly led to the incident but he was upset over leaves.”

All the victims were off-duty and were not carrying weapons when the incident took place. The troops were stationed at a thermal power plant, where the incident took place, Prakash said.

The CISF is responsible for protecting the country’s most important civil and government installations including atomic plants, airports and government buildings.

India’s security forces have had a history of high incidence of murders and suicides due to long hours, poor working conditions and inadequate time off.

In 2014, a soldier, after being denied a leave from his superior, killed five colleagues before killing himself in Indian held Kashmir.—AFP