Indian DHC summoned over deaths of Army soldiers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Director General of the South Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammad Faisal, on Tuesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) Mr J P Singh to lodge a formal complaint on the firing incident at the Line of Control on Monday night, which resulted in the deaths of Pak Army soldiers.

Three Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in a cross-LoC firing incident in the Thob sector of Bhimber distric, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had reported on Monday evening.

ISPR had identified the slain soldiers as Naik Ghulam Rasool, Naik Imran Zafar and Sepoy Imam Buksh.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian army to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement, and insisted that an investigation be carried out on the latest and previous ceasefire violations by Indian forces.

On November 14. 2016, seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in cross-border firing by Indian forces. The incident occurred in the Bhimber district of the LoC.

In another incident on November 24, three Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and ISPR claimed the killing of seven Indian soldiers in the same incident.

Incidents of cross-border firing were reported with frequency in the last months of 2016 as tensions simmered between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue. Exchanges of fire have been reported sporadically since the new year began. Pakistan maintains that India is attempting to divert the world’s attention away from ‘atrocities’ committed by government forces in India-held Kashmir.