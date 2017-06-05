Indian democracy stands fully exposed, says Yasin Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said from mass killings to state-sponsored economic terrorism against Kashmiris, the so-called Indian democracy stands fully exposed.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a gathering at Palpora Noorbagh in Srinagar, today, said the hatemongering leadership of a country whose prime time television holds debates on good health and red cheeks of Kashmiris should seriously have some psychiatric checkup.

Earlier the JKLF chief reached Palpora to participate in a condolence meeting held for deceased JKLF member, Muhammad Yousuf Butt who died recently.

As soon as people of the area came to know about the presence of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in their area they gathered in large numbers and the condolence meeting turned into a public gathering.

People of the area including women greeted the JKLF chief warmly and raised slogans in favor of freedom and unity.

The party leaders Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Ghulam Muhammad Dar and Imtiyaz Ahmad along with others were present on the occasion.

In his address JKLF chairman thanked people for their support to freedom struggle and said, “Our unity, steadfastness, resilience and persistent resistance has strength to defeat illegal occupation and oppression of India.

He said that India had tried everything to break the will of Kashmiris. From mass killings to mass blinding and maiming, destroying properties to jailing thousands, putting ban on media and internet to false propaganda on TV channels and from intermediations to the worst kind of oppression, Kashmiris had refused to surrender before the Indian hegemony.

He said that killing; blinding, maiming, arrests, economic terrorism and threats can not deter or defeat a nation that is ready to sacrifice everything for ending illegal occupation and is seeking Azadi.—KMS