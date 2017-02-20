Indian democracy collapses in Kashmir

Strident anti-India protests in Bandipora

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that Indian deeds and actions in Jammu and Kashmir negate its tall claim to be a democratic country.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar while referring to freedom struggle in Kashmir said that circumstances would eventually force India to honor the aspirations of the suppressed Kashmiri people. Citing the examples and procedures adopted in Croatia, East Timor, Scotland and South Sudan, Syed Ali Gilani said, sensible people respect right to self-determination of suppressed nations, and avoid using military might to subjugate their inalienable birth right.

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum in a statement criticized the authorities for prolonging the detention of political prisoners on one pretext or another. It urged international human rights organizations to impress upon India to stop inhuman and undemocratic tactics against Kashmiri people.

Forceful anti-India protest demonstrations erupted at Saderkot Payeen in Bandipora and Wurwam in Pulwama against the stepped-up Indian state terrorism. Hundreds of protesters including women and children took to the streets against ruthless beating of several people by Indian troops in the areas. The protesters raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans blocked Bandipora-Srinagar highway. A joint anti-India protest demonstration led by resistance leaders and activists was also held at Hyderpora in Srinagar, today. They carried placards reading slogans like “Go–India-Go Back” and “We Want Freedom.”

Hurriyet leaders Bilal Siddiqui, Muhammad Ramazan Khan, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Farida Behanji and Muhammad Yasin Atai in their statements expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and other Hurriyet leaders languishing in different jails and police stations.

Meanwhile, speakers at a seminar in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the Kunanposhpora victims. They urged the international community to bring the perpetrators of mass rape, committed by Indian troops in 1991 in the area, to justice. The speakers expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, who are facing worst state terrorism at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. Those who addressed the seminar included Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nafees Zakariya, Sheikh Tajamul-ul-Islam, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Sehrish Qamar, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Hameed Lone, Bashir Usmani and vice chancellor of AJK University Khawaja Farooq.—KMS