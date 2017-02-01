Indian courts vitiated, corrupted by Hindutva ideology

Our Correspondent

London

A UK-based anti-imperialist and anti-racist organization, the South Asia Solidarity Group (SASG) has resented the Bombay High Court Judgment justified a cold-blooded communal murder of an innocent Muslim. The SASG in a statement expressed its deep concern, and utter condemnation of the judgment by Bombay High Court that “appears to justify the murder of an innocent man committed as a result of communal hatred”.

Shockingly it suggests that a person’s religion can be treated as a provocation, SASG has said. “There can be hardly any doubt that this judgment serves to exonerate the killers of an innocent young Muslim man, Mohsin Sadiq Shaikh. It also provides a legal precedent which Hindutva fanatics can use in the future to justify killing Muslims and other minorities with total impunity,” SASG spokesperson, Amrit Wilson, said in a statement issued in London.—KMS