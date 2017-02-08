Indian ceasefire violations ‘threat to regional stability’

Islamabad lodges protest with New Delhi

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday chaired the 199th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters, here.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the forum reviewed security environment and challenges.

The conference viewed continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along Line of Control/Working boundary as potential threat to regional stability.

The forum also condemned recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and their security forces in defeating terrorism.

Meanwhile, the forum expressed satisfaction on progress of counter-terrorism/intelligence-based operations.

The COAS directed that these operations to continue till achievement of desired end state.

The Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned India’s deputy high commissioner in Islamabad to protest over Indian security forces’ “unprovoked ceasefire violation” along the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Wednesday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation, on February 72017, by the Indian occupation forces on the LoC (in Khui Ratta Sector),” a statement said.

The unprovoked firing from the Indian side resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Pakistani labourer working on an under construction building, it added.

“The director general deplored the deliberate targeting of civilians, which is a crime as well as violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the communiqué read.

The FO urged New Delhi to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding besides initiating a probe into the recent incidents of ceasefire violation by the Indian forces. “Instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in the letter and spirit, stop targeting the villages and civilians and maintain peace on the LoC.”

Last month, Indian forces had also violated the ceasefire as they fired across Jandrot, Nikyal, Baroh and Khanjar areas. Indian aggression continued unabated as the violation was reported five times.

According to Pakistan Army, Indian forces committed at least 178 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary last year, killing 19 civilians and injuring 80 others.