Indian brutal policies will prove counterproductive: APHC

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference while reacting to the statement of Indian Minister of State, Jitendra Singh that Modi government has ‘clarity and conviction’ in its approach towards the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, has said that repressive and obstinate means will not help but prove counterproductive.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Kashmiri people are mature enough to understand follies. He said that the puppet regimes in the past tried their best to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiments but failed and these repressive steps would also prove a failure. He said, New Delhi and its henchmen in Kashmir have resorted to character assassination of pro-freedom leadership and gagging the genuine voices. “It will bring only shame for them,” he added.

The spokesman said that the situation in occupied Kashmir would continue to aggravate with each passing day unless India fulfilled the commitment made by its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to the people of Kashmir. He blamed PDP-led regime for facilitating bloodshed in the territory.

“Since last year, hundreds of innocents have been mercilessly killed by present regime and its forces,” he said.—KMS