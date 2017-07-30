Indian bid to link Kashmir movement with terror condemned

Demos, strike in Bhaderwah against police atrocities

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that Indian secret agencies under a well-thought-out plan are devising policies to malign the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement and link it with global terrorism.

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that these agencies with the active support of those elements not affiliated with the freedom struggle had chalked out a programme to carry out their sinister designs of linking the movement with global organizations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda to mislead the international community. They said that the Kashmiris’ freedom movement was indigenous and had nothing to do with such organizations. The leaders said that the peace-loving nations of the world had also acknowledged the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiri people were continuing a peaceful struggle for its settlement.

The puppet authorities prevented Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is under continued house arrest in Srinagar, from addressing a press conference, today, by deploying heavy contingents of Indian police and troops outside his residence. No journalist was allowed to cover the event as all routes leading to Nageen residence of the Mirwaiz were completely sealed with barbed wires.

In Bhaderwah town of Jammu region, people staged forceful demonstrations and observed complete shutdown against the ruthless beating of a youth by Indian police. The protesters said that the police personnel thrashed the youth, Mohsin Ganai, without any reason at the behest of the members of extremist Hindu organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, who wanted to create communal tension in the town.—KMS