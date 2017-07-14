Indian belligerence threat to regional peace: FO

Visa request of Jadhav’s mother under consideration

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Whilst Pakistan has no desire to escalate the tension on the line of control, India’s belligerence poses grave threat to regional peace and security, stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya at the weekly news briefing here on Thursday during which he responded to a volley of questions about the situation in occupied Kashmir and Line of control.

Voicing serious concerns over continued Indian aggression on LoC and the working boundary, the spokesperson noted that the Indian side is deliberately heightening tension in order to divert world attention from its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Indian forces committed 542 ceasefire violations in 2017 in which eighteen civilians embraced martyrdom. Pakistani forces give befitting response to the Indian aggression but they are demonstrating utmost restraint as Pakistan has no desire to escalate the tension, Nafees Zakariya said adding the world community and the United Nations have also expressed concerns over the LoC situation. He said Pakistan believes in resolution of all issues through dialogue.

Referring to the Indian gross human rights violations in occupied valley, the spokesperson said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute. He said the several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on the disputed territory await implementation over the last several decades. He said peace and stability will remain elusive without just resolution of the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UNSC resolutions.

The spokesperson said it is time that the international community takes concrete measures to stop the bloodshed in the valley.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan is considering the Indian request for the grant of visa to the mother of Kulbushan Yadhav. He, however, regretted that the India has imposed strict restrictions on the grant of visa to Pakistani patients.