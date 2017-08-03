Indian authorities kidnapped Hurriyat leaders: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that Indian authorities are kidnapping Hurriyat leaders and are lodging them at unknown locations in New Delhi. He termed it a sheer political vendetta.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the kidnapping of ailing Hurriyat leaders, Peer Saifullah and Shahid-ul-Islam, saying that Indian authorities are reluctant to disclose their whereabouts. He said the authorities would be responsible if anything untoward happened to these leaders.

“Peer Saifullah is suffering from brain tumor and has undergone surgery. He was under continuous medical supervision and his kidnapping by NIA (National Investigating Agency) can prove fatal for his health,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said that the puppet administration wanted to gain favours for these arbitrary actions from their masters in New Delhi and was creating a sense of scare. “However, we will fight them tooth and nail. They will not be able to suppress our passion,” he said, adding that the Kashmiri people would not give up their mission and would continue their fight for freedom with persistence.

The APHC Chairman said, Indian authorities under a well-thought-out plan hatched conspiracies but “we are neither afraid nor will we give up our mission”. He said that NIA was being used as a war weapon against pro-freedom leadership and local henchmen were facilitating these arbitrary measures. “Their main aim is to gag genuine voices to materialize their dream for Hindu Rashtra and bring changes in the demographic status of the territory.”

“Kashmir issue is clear and unambiguous and the international community stands witness to this fact,” he said and urged the global community to take serious notice of deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir. he said that the haughty approach and wrong policies of India had created mayhem and were continuously instigating bloodshed in the territory.

He paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama, yesterday, and said, “Ours is a rightful struggle and we have no intention to snatch any part of India.

We have a definite goal and our struggle is disciplined and not pointless. We’re duty-bound to carry this mission to its logical end.”

Hurriyat leaders, Bilal Siddiqui, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Zamruda Habib, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War and Khawaja Firdous Wani in their statements also paid tributes to the martyrs.—KMS