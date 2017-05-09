Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Views on Kashmir situation

Jamil Chughtai

Same as love begets love, tyranny gives birth to tyranny. Correspondingly, injustice and infringement of basic human rights inflicted by a State create extremesense of retaliation and alienation among the masses towards even a legitimate regime of their own. So, what to talk of a State that is an unlawful occupant by itself yet continues to commit heinous acts of brutalities on the natives of the area under its captivity. As expected, the retaliation would be nothing less than a bloody and brutal reprisal. Time, by itself, has only been the most authentic testimony of horrors in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the atrocities perpetrated on the people who want to end foreign military occupation of their homeland. Since the beginning of the recent uprising in July last year after the Indian forces martyred young Burhan Wani, the Kashmiris have furiously been demanding an end to India’s forced rule spanned over 70 long and bloody years. The few news items or video-clips appearing now and then on social media tend to divulge only the tip of the iceberg of atrocities being inflicted by Indian forces on Kashmiris since no journalists, human rights and humanitarian organisations, or even tourists are allowed to enter Occupied Kashmir of late.

The real story of carnage will be told only when the Indian occupation forces would leave Kashmir. The amount of torture, killings and rapes perpetrated on Kashmiri people by Indian armed forces’ personnel has already set a new record of brutalities – leaving the Nazis far behind. Everyday incidents of gashing of eyes, chopping off vital body-parts, use of ever-new methods of persecution during unending curfews would surely embarrass Hitler’s death squads for being too soft in contrast to India’s state-sponsored butchery. Every new day in occupied Kashmir witnesses the Indian army’s devilish acts of gang-rapes, burning of the agitators alive, torching of villages and crops, destruction of their business and economic life; if truth be told, a complete genocide of the Kashmiri people in utter defiance of international human rights laws. Yet the international human rights bodies as well as the highly alienated western media are pleased to look-the-1 other-way; in exactly the same fashion they conduct themselves with respect to human sufferings in the Middle East at the hands of Israel. An impartial scrutiny of the military proceedings in Occupied Kashmir transpires that it is in fact the vicious free-hand and undue immunity given to the Indian armed forces personnel under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) that not only made the lives of the Kashmiris miserable but also increased the gravity of the resistance over the years.

Retaliation of the Kashmiris proves valid when seen in the back drop of AFSPA clauses giving Indian occupation forces an utterly unjust power against any native who appears a likely trouble-maker, such as;? Fire upon or use other kinds of force even if it causes death. Arrest without a warrant anyone who is reasonably suspected of having done an offence and may use force if needed for the arrest. Enter and search any premises (or vehicle) in order to make such arrests. ? Provide legal immunity to Army officers for their actions against prosecution, suitor any other legal proceeding while acting under this law. Nor is the government’s judgment on why an area is found to be disturbed subject to judicial review. Despite being painfully non-expressive, the world at large knows well that people in Indian Occupied Kashmir have unduly been pushed to the wall.

Since the start of latest Kashmiri ‘Intifada’, hundreds of young Kashmiri freedom-seekers have been killed and thousands have been brutally tortured including those blinded with pellets and those raped or molested by the personnel of Indian occupation forces. To top it all, thousands of them have been killed by Indian security forces either during their custody, extra-judicial executions and enforced disappearances while enjoying total impunity under AFSPA. Though half-heartedly and sparingly, few International NGOs and the US State Department have also pointed out the so-called counter-terrorism operations of India under which it continued to commit human rights abuses including disappearances, torture and arbitrary executions in Kashmiris. Freedom movement against India’s unlawful rule over Kashmir is neither new nor surprising; the brutality of the state’s response thereto is equally familiar.

Bloodshed can be expected in the days ahead unless the occupation forces refrain from resorting to use of brutal force and stop massacre of innocent Kashmiris. To avoid negative spill-over of this purely indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris to the other insurgency-infested states and for politico-strategic stability of the entire region, India must fulfil its obligations under international human rights and humanitarian laws besides implementing UN Security Council’s resolution for conduct of plebiscite in Kashmir. Since the time would no more be on India’s side; this all needs to be done, sooner the better.

