Indian atrocities in Kashmir must be stopped: Shujaat

Lahore

British Labour Party member and Shadow Secretary of State and head of Labour Party election campaign Andrew Gywnne, Member European Parliament Wajid Khan and Asim Rashid of Manchester called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence here Monday. On this occasion, Ch Shafaat Hussain, Wahab Rafiq and Rasheed Yaqub were also present.

Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi emphatically said that the world community and human rights organizations should take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and take immediate steps to get these stopped. PML leaders also called for further closeness and improvement in Pak-Britain relations.

Mentioning historical between the two countries Andrew Gywnne said that he has come to Pakistan for the first time and was very happy over love, enthusiasm and hospitality of Pakistanis. He said political situation is also changing in Britain and demand for before time election can be made there.

Ch Shujaat Hussain further said the leadership of the Kashmiris is in the hands of youth, India cannot suppress their movement through oppression and atrocities, neither peace can be restored nor oppression come to an end without withdrawal of Indian forces from occupied Kashmir.—NNI