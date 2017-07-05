Indian army using chemical weapons in IOK

Police arrest trade leaders in Srinagar

Srinagar

Indian army, in a dreadful development, has started using chemical weapons to destroy public property and kill Kashmiri youth.

During the last 24 hours, charred bodies of three Kashmiri youth, Jehangir Khanday, Kifayat Ahmad and Faisal Ahmad were found in the debris of four houses, destroyed by the army while using chemical weapons at Bahmnoo in Pulwama. The bodies were so extensively burnt that they were beyond visual recognition. Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the martyrs in their native areas. In a similar action, Indian troops killed three youth and demolished a house at Kakapora in Pampore, last week.

The incident triggered forceful protests in almost all the districts of occupied Kashmir. The protesters including women and children raised full-throated anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Dozens of people were injured when police used brute force and fired bullets, pellets and PAVA shells in Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Bandipora and other areas of the territory.

Meanwhile, police used brute force on participants of a sit-in organized by trade bodies outside the so-called Kashmir Assembly building during the debate on controversial Goods and Services Tax bill in Srinagar, today. Many trade leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Khan, Showkat Chowdhary, Zahoor Tramboo and Faiz Bakshi were arrested by the police. Former Chairman of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mubeen Shah was placed under house arrest. The traders are protesting the Indian plan to extend the Goods and Services Tax network to the occupied territory.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said that the authorities were targeting general public, resistance leaders and activists, human right groups, intellectuals, civil society members and traders to punish them for their association with the people’s movement. In Chicago, President of World Kashmir Awareness Forum Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir, addressing the 55th Annual Convention of the Islamic Society of North America, said that by refusing to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, India has violated UN charter and its international obligation. Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai and other US-based Kashmiri community leaders also addressed the event.

Media reports said that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, at a meeting with high-ranking members including Chief Justice, Sadeq Amoli Larijani had called upon Iran’s judiciary to pursue issues like Kashmir legally and adopt an official position on such international issues. This is the second time that Ayatollah Khamenei has referred to Kashmiri people as oppressed in last 10 days.—KMS