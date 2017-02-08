Indian army uses villagers as human shield, later kill them

Bandipora

It was this day on February 07, 2004, thirteen years ago, when army allegedly dragged civilians from houses in Chithabandi area of Bandipora and showered bullets on them in woods.

Residents of villages said fifteen people were used as ‘human shield’ during the ‘carnage’.

In February 2004, during the four-day-long crackdown and resultant encounter, Army killed 5 villagers and injured over a dozen when bullets were showered on the villagers allegedly used as human shield by the Army during the encounter.

According to locals before this fateful day Army had cracked down on limited forest area till February 3rd and issued a press release of killing nine militants “which was not based on any fact”.

“Later to fit the count of bodies they killed five people to give the notion that militants were gunned down during an encounter,” locals told Rising Kashmir while narrating the ordeal.

Five persons Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Yaqoob, Farooq Ahmed Charah, Ghulam Jeelani Awan and Muhammad Sakhi Charah were killed while other four persons were injured and many other escaped unhurt.—RK