Indian army thrashes students, teachers

Pulwama

Army allegedly barged into a government sponsored winter coaching centre in South Kashmir’s Lassipora village of Pulwama district and ‘thrashed students and teachers mercilessly’.

The alleged Army action sparked protest and shutdown in the area.

Divulging information about the incident, a school teacher Ghazi Abdul Aziz said: “Army men from 55 Rashtriya Rifles entered into coaching class where a teacher Shabir Ahmed was busy delivering lecture on Biology to class 10th students. Without any provocation, the Army men thrashed the students and when the teacher objected, he was also hit with gun and lost a tooth,” Aziz told reporters.

He said the Army action was uncalled for and they “let loose a reign of terror inside the school”.

“A girl student Uzma Nabi lost conscience. Some students suffered injuries in head, some in shoulder, some in face and some on arms and legs,” he said.

He also denied the reports that students had resorted to stone-pelting prior to the incident.

“The area had been cordoned off by Army and the incident occurred during that time,” he said and added that they informed Chief Education Officer Pulwama Abdul Hamid Kumar about the incident who assured that the matter will be taken up with higher authorities.

The incident sparked protest in the area as parents of the students hit the roads and demanded action against the “erring” Army men.

Locals said that a group of youth hooted at Army vehicles and when Army chased them, they fled from the spot. However, a group of Army men barged into the coaching center and thrashed students there, locals said.

Srinagar based Defense spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said some Army vehicles “came under attack” in the area while Army men only warned the youth and didn’t resort to any violence.

“Some students attacked Army vehicles with stones. Our men only requested the teachers and students to refrain from such acts. No student or teacher was touched,” he said and added that students were counseled in presence of the principal and teachers and no teacher or student was attacked or manhandled.

SSP Pulwama Rayees Ahmed Bhat also told reporters that no student or teacher was attacked even though Army vehicles came under attack from stone-pelters.

“Students were only warned and not touched.

The reports of Army beating students are baseless,” he added.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer Police Station Pulwama said that an FIR vide number 35/2017 has been registered and investigation has been taken up to ascertain the facts.—RK