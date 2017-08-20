Indian army thrashes Kupwara SHO, Munshi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian Army severely beat up two policemen, one of them Station House Officer, near Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kupwara.

The army personnel from 41 Rashtriya Rifles caught hold of the policemen following a scuffle and then they beat them up. One of them, Shabir Ahmad ‘munshi’ was beaten severely and was taken to sub-district hospital in Kupwara.

The scuffle ensued when the ‘Munshi’ objected to irritating behaviour of the army personnel with a civilian who was asked to come out of the vehicle he was travelling in.

The army personnel even trained their guns on the munshi but the SHO, Tariq Ahmed, came in front of ‘munshi’ and asked them to shoot him first. Later, the army men retrieved.

The incident came less than a month after several policemen, including an officer, were injured when Indian Army personnel barged into a police station at Gund in Ganderbal district and thrashed them.—KMS