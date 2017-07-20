Indian army sets up two new camps in Shopian within month

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, in less than a month, Indian army has established two new camps in Shopian district, a move strongly resented by locals residents. The newer installation has come up in Dhobipora area and it has been set up in a playfield – a move being resented by residents. Earlier, Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles set up a camp in a building of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department in Nagisharen village. Superintendent of Police Shopian, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, told media that it was a matter related to army, and not police. His comments came despite the fact that no paramilitary force can establish camp in any district without prior permission of the concerned police chief. The residents resent the establishment of the new camps.—KMS