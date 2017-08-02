Indian army seizes Badgam hospital land

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, patients face immense hardships and inconvenience at the outpatient department (OPD) in Agha Syed Yousuf Memorial (ASYM) District Hospital in Badgam as 26 kanals of the hospital land is under occupation of Indian army.

Long queues of patients are witnessed everyday at the OPD of the hospital while scores of patients lie on beds fixed in a narrow corridor, and scores more, accompanied by a family member, have nowhere to go. Outside each doctor’s chamber, patients and attendants are crunched into a small space. It is suffocating. The patients in the queues hardly find a place to sit.

“My son is suffering from a serious ailment. He can’t walk on his own. Here, there is no space in the corridors to move as patients’ beds have been placed here. The pushing and shoving from people makes us uneasy. But they can’t be blamed either: there is no space at all. It is like a flock of sheep crammed into a shed,” Sharifa, an attendant accompanying her son, lamented.—KMS