Indian Army seeks robotic help to oppress Kashmiris

Srinagar

Seemingly after its failure to tackle protest led by oppressed citizens in Occupied Kashmir, the Indian Army is planning to deploy indigenously built robots, capable of delivering ammunition at intended locations.

The Indian Army has floated a proposal projecting a requirement of 544 robots has been approved by the defense ministry, paving the way for the indigenous development of such machines.

“The way the situation is evolving (in J&K), it may just be a matter of time when security forces as a whole, and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in particular, will be facing the threat in built-up and super built-up areas,” the army said, making a strong case for robotic platforms.

Involved in carrying out scores of operations daily, the RR is an elite force raised in the nineties. “These robotic surveillance platforms can be extensively used by the RR forces…for gathering real-time input prior to manual insertion,” says an army note.—TNS