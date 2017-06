Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, an Indian army man committed suicide in Rajouri town.

The Indian army man of 898 ASC Bn (AT) identified as Sarvanan T (32) of Indian city of Thirumangalakkottai, Tamil Nadu, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside Army’s unit headquarters in the town.

This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel to 383 since January 2007.—KMS