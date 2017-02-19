Indian army confirms killing 22 youth in IOK

Kupwara

In occupied Kashmir, Indian army officials have confirmed that they martyred 22 youth in the last 50 days in the territory. However, the officials claimed that the slain youth were militants who were killed during encounters. They said that Indian army also lost 26 soldiers in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir in the first two months of 2017. While 20 army personnel including an officer lost their lives in avalanches in the valley, six soldiers were killed during military operations across the territory that led to the killing of 22 Kashmiri youth as well, they added.

Among the army personnel killed was an officer of the rank of Major who was killed in an encounter in Handwara area of Kupwara district on February 14.—KMS