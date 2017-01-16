Indian army chief’s statement on cold start doctrine vindicates Pakistani stance: Sartaj

Says Pakistan is capable of protecting its interests and borders

Islamabad

Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that Indian army chief’s statement regarding cold start doctrine vindicates Pakistani stance that India has made cold start doctrine and it is threat for Pakistan, adding that earlier India was refusing this but now India has accepted this and expressed desire to intensify this.

He said Pakistan will counter this and will intensify its country strategy, adding that Pakistan will safeguard its borders. He said the surgical strike is also not an easy thing, adding that it will be wrong that India will carry out surgical strike easily and nothing would be done in response of this. He said the international community has understood that there is no justification of Indian policy to divert attention of international community from Kashmir situation. He said the real issue is that Kashmir has again become the top international agenda, adding that meaningful dialogues should be held for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. In an interview with a private TV channel Sartaj Aziz said other issues between Pakistan and India should also be resolved. He said we should keep quiet at the border as escalation on border is not in favor of any country. He said new UN Secretary General has talked about this and Trump administration will also talk about the reconciliation between the two countries. He said India should heed on the advice so that the tension could be decreased. He said Indian hostility is increasing towards Pakistan, adding that Pakistan is concerned about Indian aggressive strategy. He said Pakistan is capable of protecting its interests and its borders. He said India has failed to isolate Pakistan on the diplomatic front internationally.

He said that on 12th May prime minister and army chief during Kabul visit had assured that Pakistan will not allow use of its soil against any other country especially Afghanistan. He said most of the Taliban and militant elements have shifted in Afghanistan. He said border management is necessary for checking the movement of the terrorists.

He said the Pakistan is making crossing points inside Pakistani side of the Pak-Afghan border, adding that the two border crossing points have been completed and eight to 10 more crossing points will be established and without documentation no one could cross the border. He said it is our priority to ensure the security of the country.

Sartaj Aziz said that it would be unjustified to say that any Pakistani agency or element is involved in Afghanistan. He said our spokesman has said that NDS and RAW jointly target Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is sincere to restore peace in Afghanistan and wants restoration of Afghan peace process.

Sartaj said that the footprints of Daesh are spreading in Afghanistan, adding that it is view point of America and Russia that Daesh is biggest threat then Taliban for Afghanistan.

He said on 27th December Pakistan, China and Russia agreed that Daesh is biggest threat for Afghanistan. He said that Daesh could strengthen itself in Afghanistan after facing defeat in Iraq and Syria. He said there are differences in Afghan government for holding dialogues with Taliban and there are also differences in Taliban for holding dialogues, adding that some Taliban groups want to hold dialogues with Afghan government.

He said Trump administration is also considering that Daesh is bigger threat then the Taliban. He said the reconciliation process in Afghanistan should have to be moved forward in future days otherwise the insurgency in Afghanistan could last for long time.

Replying a question he said that former army chief general (retd) Raheel Sharif did not inform the government about any offer to become the chief of 39-Islamic countries military alliance. He said if Raheel Sharif will inform the government about any offer then the government will review the matter.

He said that the charge of foreign minister is with the prime minister. He said late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had also not appointed the foreign minister during his tenure and Bhutto himself performed the responsibilities of foreign minister. Sartaj said he and Tariq Fatemi are performing the responsibilities of foreign minister. He said if Prime Minister handovers the responsibilities of foreign minister to some other member he will have no problem at the working level. He said the appointment of the foreign minister is the prerogative of the prime minister. —SABAH