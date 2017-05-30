Indian army chief dares Kashmiri protesters to shoot

Srinagar

An Indian Army chief has said he wished Kashmiri protesters pick up guns instead of rocks, to provide the Indian army with a better excuse to retaliate.

Civilian protests against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir has seen thousands of people armed with rocks.

“In fact, I wish these people [pro-Independence protesters], instead of throwing rocks at us [Indian army], were firing weapons at us.

“Then I would have been happy. Then I could do what I [want to do],” Gen. Bipin Rawat told Press Trust of India (PTI), the country’s major news agency, on Monday.

Rawat’s remarks came a day after two militants, one of them 16-years-old, were killed in a gun battle in southern Kashmir.

The head of the multi-party Hurriyat alliance, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq told Anadolu Agency that the Indian army did not know how to handle the protesters.

“The Indian state and the army, with all its guns and power, is unable to subdue the liberation movement in occupied Kashmir and they are at a complete loss on how to deal with the stone-throwing protesters.—Agencies