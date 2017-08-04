Indian army cannot fight Mujahideen directly: DeM

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has that said Indian armed forces cannot fight mujahideen directly but are using drones to drop bombs on their houses to eliminate them.

The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in a statement in Srinagar said the coward army pumps bullets on innocent civilians but is afraid of fight in a mujahideen face-to-face battle. She appealed to the UN, OIC, and human rights organisations to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

She said, “World is well aware of the fact that till Kashmir dispute is not resolved; peace in the region is a distant dream. We appeal to the rights organizations to impress upon India to resolve the dispute for the lasting peace in the region.”

Meanwhile, a party spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar said the condition of illegally detained DeM Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associate, Sofi Fehmeeda is deteriorating in Jammu jail.

“Yesterday, the family members of the two visited them in Jammu jail and were shocked to see their condition. They are not being provided medical aid.—KMS