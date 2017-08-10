Indian anti-tank mine found from Nala Dek

Zafarwal

A 36-pound heavy Indian anti-tank mine was found from Nala Dek in Zafarwal’s area that had come with the flow of 20,000 cusec flood. The locals informed the members of Zafarwal Press Club when they saw the anti-tank mine who reached at the spot, and called the police and the bomb disposal squad.

The in-charge of bomb disposal squad Riaz Ahmad Wahla defused the anti-tank mine along with his team and seized it. It was the heaviest anti-tank mine that was found from Zafarwal in its history.—INP