Indian agencies blamed for killing Shopian student

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hizb-ul-Mujhadeen has said that the Indian agencies are involved in the death of a student in Shopian district. Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Kashmiri youth with freedom loving spirit have always remained on the radar of Indian agencies.”

The bullet-riddled body of a youth, identified as Gowhar Ahmad Dar of Urpara Nagbal, was found in an orchard in Batyari Mohalla in the district on Sunday. Expressing grief over the death of the youth, the statement said, “His killing is the handiwork of Indian agencies as they detest freedom loving youth of Kashmir. Hizb expresses deep sympathies with the bereaved family,” it said.

Hizb said it has become a routine matter for Indian agencies to carry out such killings.—KMS