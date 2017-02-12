India win World Blind T20 final

Islamabad

Pakistan’s winning streak ended in the World Blind Twenty20 when it lost the final to India by nine wickets on Sunday in Bangalore.

Pakistan had set India a target of 198 runs in the final match of the T20 Blind World Cup held in Bangalore today.

Pakistan Captain Muhammad Jamil had won the toss and decided to bat first, with the team managing to score 197 runs at a loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Babar Munir scored the most runs at 57 while Jamil scored 24 runs.

Ketan Patel and Jaffar Iqbal of India took two wickets each.

In the second inning, Indian openers provided a solid foundation and put 110 runs before their first wicket fell.

India’s Ajay Kumar was run out after scoring 43 runs but Prakasha Jayaramaiah kept scoring aggressively and eventually won the title for India. Jayaramaiah scored 99 runs, the highest in the match.

This is the second time Pakistan faced India in a blind T20 World Championship.

Pakistan not only remained unbeatable and won 10 consecutive matches in this tournament, they also set a world record for highest total posted in a T20 match when it gave West Indies a total of 373 runs for the loss of only four wickets.

In the inaugural edition of the T20 championship, which was held in the same city in 2011, India beat Pakistan by 29 runs.—APP