India warned against fiddling with Kashmir’s special status

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that people of Kashmir are under assault from all sides and serious efforts are on to erode Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by involving India’s judiciary.

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said, “On one hand, Indian forces are killing youth and firing pellets at protestors and India’s National Investigation Agency is persecuting the Kashmiri leadership, while on the other, hectic efforts are now on to do away with Jammu and Kashmir’s special status after passing of Goods and Services Tax Bill that did away with Kashmir’s fiscal autonomy.”

The leaders said, since the Article 35-A bars non-locals to settle and buy property in Jammu and Kashmir, it is being challenged in the Indian Supreme Court with the view to alter the demography of the territory by settling people from outside, with the right to acquire land and property and vote in the so-called Assembly elections. “It is being promoted as part of the so-called final solution to the Kashmir issue by India led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS),” they said.

This is a very serious issue with serious ramifications. If any effort is made in this direction, the leadership will ask people to launch a vigorous agitation against this major ploy to change the basic character of the territory’s special status, the leaders said.

The onus of responsibility for the consequences will lie entirely on the ruling regime, they added.

The resistance leaders said, Kashmir is an internationally-acknowledged dispute and people of Kashmir have been rendering sacrifices for its settlement for the past seven decades. They vowed that any effort aimed at undermining that fact by such ploys would be opposed tooth and nail.

They advised India that instead of resorting to these tactics, it should work towards the resolution of the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS