India warned against tempering with Kashmir demography

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, has warned Indian government and its local collaborators against tempering with the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leader and JKPM Working Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem while addressing a seminar organized by civil society group at Jammu said that the BJP-led government in India was hell bent upon distorting the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir by making one sinister move after another. He, however, said that India could not succeed in changing the internationally-recognized political reality about the disputed character of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyet leader said it was very unfortunate that India could not see writing on the wall during the past six months of mass uprising against the Indian state and its collaborators in occupied Kashmir.

He said that ever since the rise of the BJP-led communal forces in India, one after another attempt was being made to crush and weaken the resistance movement in occupied Kashmir. He said that Pundit townships, soldier Colonies, SARFEASI Act and now domicile certificates and Supreme Court ruling all were the part of the same conspiracy.—KMS