India wants to kill Gilani without taking blame: APHC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India wants to kill its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, without taking blame.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “India wants to kill Syed Ali Gilani without taking blame. That is why the authorities haven’t produced any written court order regarding his house imprisonment in the last 7 years.”

He said that the continued house detention was taking a heavy toll on the health of the APHC Chairman. “Syed Ali Gilani was barred from offering Friday prayers even in the month of Ramadan,” he said.

The spokesman condemned the arbitrary measures by India, saying that illogical and unjustified restrictions illustrated the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

“The process of illegal house detention of Syed Ali Gilani started in 2010 and is continuing in 2017. Authorities are silent as to how long will this extraordinary type of imprisonment continue,” the spokesperson said.—KMS